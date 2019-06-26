Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Pedestrian killed on Cottingham Expressway in Pineville

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

65 year old Gary Lewis, of Pineville, was pronounced dead on scene yesterday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on the Cottingham Expressway near Louisiana College.

Pineville officers received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

When they arrived on scene they found a pedestrian, later identified as Gary Lewis, who had been struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of the expressway.

The investigation on the accident is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

You May Also Like

LSUA Generals Win Tournament

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Generals Win Tournament

89th Christmas Fest Attracts Thousands

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 89th Christmas Fest Attracts Thousands

Jindal Announces Discontinuation of Common Core

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Jindal Announces Discontinuation of Common Core

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV