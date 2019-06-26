Pedestrian killed on Cottingham Expressway in Pineville

65 year old Gary Lewis, of Pineville, was pronounced dead on scene yesterday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on the Cottingham Expressway near Louisiana College.

Pineville officers received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

When they arrived on scene they found a pedestrian, later identified as Gary Lewis, who had been struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of the expressway.

The investigation on the accident is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.