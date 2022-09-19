Pedestrian Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

Vernon Parish – On September 18, 2022, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road. This crash killed 21-year-old Cody M. Opry of Opelousas.

The initial investigation revealed for unknown reason Opry was laying in the roadway when he was struck by a westbound 2016 Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 35 fatal crashes resulting in 37 fatalities.