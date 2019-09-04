Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Local Headlines 

Pedestrian killed in single vehicle crash in Rapides Parish

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

This morning a male pedestrian from Boyce was killed in a single vehicle crash in Rapides Parish.

The pedestrian is identified as 29 year old Shane Aiple who, according to state police, was standing in the roadway near the centerline on Highway 28 west when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

The truck was driven by 28 year old Charles Johnson Jr. of Hineston.

Aiple was pronounced dead and Johnson Jr. sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

