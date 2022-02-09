Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Pedestrian Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On February 8, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Pineville. This crash killed 41-year-old Manuel De Jesus Gomez Calderon. The initial investigation revealed as Gomez-Calderon attempted to cross the roadway he was struck by a southbound 2016 GMC Sierra. Gomez-Calderon sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation. Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety

