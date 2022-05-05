Pedestrian Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On May 4, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Lafayette Drive. This crash killed 36-year-old Mathew Arnett of Pineville.

The initial investigation revealed as Arnett attempted to cross the roadway he was struck by a southbound 2006 Jeep Cherokee. Arnett sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities