Pedestrian Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash

Natchitoches Parish – Last night, a crash involving at least two vehicles killed a female pedestrian from Flatwoods, LA.

Troopers responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 1, south of LA Hwy 495. The initial investigation revealed 44-year-old Gretta L. Dewitt was standing in the northbound lane of travel when she was struck by a 2014 Dodge pickup, driven by 36-year-old Alexis Dunn of Cloutierville. Despite efforts to avoid her, a 2006 Ford pickup, driven by 21-year-old Jesse Shilling of Gorum, struck Dewitt in the southbound lane.

Dewitt may have been struck by a third vehicle, a 2000 GMC pickup, driven by Michael E. Bynog of Lena. However, this vehicle may have simply passed over her without making contact.

Dunn, Shilling, and Bynog were wearing a seat belt and were not injured. Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

When walking near a roadway always make yourself visible to drivers by wearing bright/light colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians that are walking at night should try to carry a flashlight for added safety. A person should always walk on a sidewalk, but if there is not a sidewalk available, you should always walk on the shoulder or if no shoulder is available, as close to the roadway edge facing traffic.

Troop E Troopers have investigated five fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in six fatalities.