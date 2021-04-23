Pedestrian Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash

Natchitoches Parish – On April 22, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 71 in Campti. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Amari D Clark, of Natchitoches.

The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on U.S. 71 towing a trailer. At the same time, Clark was walking on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 71. As the Chevrolet Silverado approached Clark, he ran across the roadway to the northbound shoulder. When the Chevrolet Silverado passed Clark, he attempted to run back across the roadway, but he was struck by the Chevrolet Silverado’s trailer.

As a result, Clark sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians, in most cases, can be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking, in the roadway, in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities