Pedestrian Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On March 22, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash killed 61-year-old Henry V. Moore of Colfax.

The initial investigation revealed as Moore was standing in the roadway he was struck by a northbound 2015 Dodge Durango. Moore sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities.