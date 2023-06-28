Pedestrian Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On June 27, 2023, at approximately 5:20 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Airbase Road. This crash killed 38-year-old Angela D. White of Pollock.

The initial investigation revealed that White was walking in the roadway when she was struck by an eastbound 2009 Chevrolet pickup. As a result, White sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 32 fatalities.