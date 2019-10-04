Pedestrian killed in Concordia Parish

Last night, 31-year-old David Rutledge, of Ridgecrest, was killed while he was attempting to repair a vehicle in a parking lot in Concordia Parish.

Rutledge was hit by a 2005 Peterbilt (box truck) driven by 54-year-old Jingge Zhu of Collin, Texas after he lost control of the vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway the vehicle entered the parking lot where Rutledge was and collided with him.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Zhu was charged with careless operation and the crash remains under investigation.