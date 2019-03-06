Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Pedestrian Killed on Expressway

PINEVILLE, La. (PPD) – According to the Pineville Police Department, the pedestrian who was struck Tuesday night around 7 p.m. near Louisiana College and the Pineville Expressway has died.

PPD says that the victim, James Williams, 61, of Pineville, was walking on US 167 when he was struck by a Chevrolet truck.

Williams was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Rapides Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher Roy Brown, 41, of Pineville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. The incident is still under investigation. Autopsy and toxicology results are both pending.

