Pedestrian Fatality

On Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, at 10:00pm the Pineville Police Department responded to the 4100 block of LA 28, for a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Preliminary investigation shows Brent Trotter, white male, 48 years old, of Pineville was crossing the highway on foot wearing dark clothing, when he was struck by a vehicle and subsequently ran over by two other vehicles. Contact was made with all of the drivers on the scene. Mr. Trotter succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.