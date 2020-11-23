Monday, November 23, 2020
Pedestrian fatality on Bolton Avenue

Alexandria, La. (November 23, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in the 2100 block of N. Bolton Ave. around 6 a.m. this morning. The initial investigation indicates that a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway was struck by a vehicle travelling north bound. Routine toxicology tests are pending. Accident Reconstruction and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

