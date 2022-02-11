Pedestrian fatality, Boyce PD asking for help

The Boyce Police Department is seeking assistance from the public from a fatality on Highway 1 South in Boyce, La. that occurred on Thursday 02-10-2021 at about 10:30p.m. A witness advised that he saw a white female walking on highway 1 South towards Boyce and asked if she needed assistance. The female mumbled incoherently, walked across the highway, and was struck by a vehicle. The witness called 911.

Boyce Police officers arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures until the Acadian Ambulance service arrived. The victim had no identification on her person and was taken to Rapides Regional as a Jane Doe, where she succumbed to the injuries from the collision. Officers on the scene took fingerprints of the victim.

The fingerprints were taken to the Alexandria Police Department Crime Scene Division and positively identified the victim as Kayla Benton, age 24. If the public knows Ms. Benton or a family member, please notify the Rapides Parish Coroner at 318-473-6831.