Peaceful protest held in remembrance of Trayford Pellerin

DISCLAIMER: Graphic footage

Emotions run high just south of I-49 in Lafayette and the black community is outraged as they seek answers.

Friday night, Lafayette Police responded to a disturbance on the Northside near the Shell station on Evangeline Thruway.

After being tased and an on-foot pursuit, members of LPD drew their weapons and shot 31 year-old, Trayford Pellerin. It was later confirmed that he was armed with a knife. Pellerin succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Members of the community, including loved ones, gathered at the Shell station Saturday afternoon to peacefully protest.

The investigation is still ongoing.