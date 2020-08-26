Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Latest:
State News 

Peaceful protest held in remembrance of Trayford Pellerin

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

DISCLAIMER: Graphic footage

Emotions run high just south of I-49 in Lafayette and the black community is outraged as they seek answers.

Friday night, Lafayette Police responded to a disturbance on the Northside near the Shell station on Evangeline Thruway.

After being tased and an on-foot pursuit, members of LPD drew their weapons and shot 31 year-old, Trayford Pellerin. It was later confirmed that he was armed with a knife. Pellerin succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Members of the community, including loved ones, gathered at the Shell station Saturday afternoon to peacefully protest.

The investigation is still ongoing.

You May Also Like

NAACP To Honor Libertarian Party of LA Chairman

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Train Derailment in Baton Rouge Causes Traffic Headaches

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Dept. of Insurance Holds Annual Conference

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!