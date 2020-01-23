Peabody’s coaching staff selected for the Mcdonald’s All-American Games

Alexandria’s Peabody High School Boy’s Coaching Team Selected to Coach in Prestigious McDonald’s All American Games in Houston

Top 48 emerging basketball stars take the court in the Annual Girls and Boys Games on April 1

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Peabody High School Coaches Charles Smith, Kendrick Smith and Josh Ivory were selected today to join the rich legacy of high school basketball elite as coaches of the prestigious 2020 McDonald’s All American Boy’s West Team. Their selection was revealed during ESPN’s The Jump on January 23. The complete 2020 roster can be viewed at https://www.mcdonaldsallamerican.com/content/dam/aag/mcdaag-2020-roster.pdf.

The Peabody High Coaches will lead 24 of the top male high school basketball seniors from across the U.S. The McDonald’s All American Coaches have a deep history in leading some of the nation’s top basketball talent, including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, James Harden, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins and Breanna Stewart.

To see the next generation of basketball greats, tune in to the 19th Annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game live on ESPN2 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1st from Houston’s Toyota Center. The 43rd Annual Boys Game will tip-off live on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are now available through the Toyota Center box office.

On Tuesday the McDonald’s All American Games lost a champion with the passing of its founder Morgan Wootten. It was his passion for coaching that led to the founding of the McDonald’s All American Games as a showcase to recognize the best high school basketball talent in the country. Since 1978, Morgan championed emerging basketball stars and helped girls and boys realize their dreams.

The McDonald’s All American Games celebrate the nation’s top athletes on their journey from hustle to greatness, while also enriching relationships with local communities across the country. Family, friends and fans can follow-along on their journey @mcdaag on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

One way that comes to life is though the McDonald’s All American Games continued support of Ronald McDonald House Charities and its network of local chapters. At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House®, Ronald McDonald Family Room® and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® provide comfort and compassion to families with ill or injured children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their child’s care.

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of over 275 Chapters in more than 65 countries and regions and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide.

