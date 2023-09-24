Peabody Trounces Green Oaks 47-0, in Homecoming Game

The Peabody Warhorses shut out the Green Oaks Giants for their homecoming game Friday. ABC News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.

Peabody trounced the giants 47 to 0, at their annual homecoming game. They scored seven touchdowns and five extra points. Number 5, Dartivin Depass, played as both running back and receiver and had the most scores of the night next to the quarterback Larry Roberts.

“You know coach drew up the plays every play coach drew up is always for a reason, and it always works. I just do what he says, the score shows at the end,” Depass said. “It’s a big win I didn’t play last year due to a shoulder injury, but it’s a big win.”

Coach Harry Coleman on the big win for their team.

“It means a lot for the seniors. Those guys came in the program as freshmen. The team wasn’t doing too well, and for them to go home their last homecoming and get a win means a lot for them.”

“Number 5?”

“Man, he ran the ball with tremendous effort. He told me the first day back at practice that he was going to give it his all every game and he wanted to make sure that he got the win for the senior class. Got some catches from the back field line, lined him up as receiver, you could put him at anywhere. He could play wildcat, quarterback, kickoff return man. He’s a great football player.

“We scored on a run up the middle with 5. A run up the middle with 24. An interception for a touchdown by 2, a fade ball by 2, another fade ball by 2, and a couple extra points.

“I love the community I love how they came out to support man. I love this team we just gotta keep working, go Warhorses!”