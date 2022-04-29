Peabody Student-Athlete Arthur Lavalais Commits to West Point Military Academy

Students at Peabody Magnet High School are encouraged to pursue a higher education above all else.

Serving the military is another way to fund a college education.

Former Peabody running back Arthur Lavalais received a $250,000 academic scholarship to West Point Military Academy Prepatory school.

Arthur felt honored to seize this opportunity for a higher education.

He is proud to serve in the military and secure a better future.

Arthur is the first at Peabody in over 32 years to be accepted to West Point.

Principal Dennis Stewart is excited to see him lead others in a positive direction.

Arthur’s family and coaches have supported him throughout his high school years.

Peabody Coach Charles Smith is an advocate of pursuing education.

He is proud of Arthur for being a great role model for other students.

Lt. Colonel Dewayne Wells is a Peabody Magnet High alum.

He is proud to recruit Arthur who worked hard to get to this position.

He looks forward to seeing what Arthur will do for West Point.

Arthur will pursue a Business Administration Degree at West Point and may play for its D1 football team.

He is proof that success can happen on and off the football field.

Arthur Lavalais will start his education at West Point on July 11th.