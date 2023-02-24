Friday, February 24, 2023
Courtesy: Peabody Magnet HS
Sports News 

Peabody Magnet High wins Powerade Power Your School contest

Jacque Murphy
Congratulations to Peabody Magnet for winning the Powerade Power Your School contest!
POWERADE® helped student athletes upgrade their schools by awarding a total of $60,000 to high school athletic programs across Louisiana and South Mississippi.
Coach Harry Coleman & Mr. Gafford & Coca Cola Bottling Company all played a big part in making this happen. Schools applied back in November 2022 by telling their sports story. The money benefits the schools athletic program to get things like uniforms, gear and facility renovations.

