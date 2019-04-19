Friday, April 19, 2019
Passion Walk in downtown Alexandria

In recognition of Good Friday and the upcoming Easter weekend, Our lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church held their annual Passion Walk in downtown Alexandria.

The walk symbolizes the stations of the cross, known as the path taken by Jesus to the site of his crucifixion.

Participants walked about 2 miles from Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, making a total of 12 stops along the way to pray and meditate

This is the 6th year for the church to host the Passion Walk.

A Good Friday service was held at Prompt Succor after the walk ended.

You can watch highlights from the walk by clicking on the link below.

PASSION WALK

 

