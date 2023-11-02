Participants sought for 15th Annual Multicultural Christmas Concert

NATCHITOCHES – The NSU Louisiana Folklife Center is seeking performers for the 15th Annual Multicultural Christmas Concert to be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame & Northwest Louisiana History Museum at 800 Front Street in Natchitoches.

Dr. Shane Rasmussen, director of the NSU Louisiana Folklife Center, said participants are wanted to help celebrate diversity and the cheer of Christmas.

“We invite performers such as singers, musicians, dancers or readers to come celebrate with us and the Natchitoches community during this joyous time of the year,” said Rasmussen. “All songs, readings and instrumental performances, sacred or secular, which address Christmas or the Christmas season, are welcome.”

All participants will perform without monetary compensation. Those interested can sign up to perform by calling (318) 357-4332 or by email at folklife@nsula.edu by Nov. 17. The Multicultural Christmas Concert is a benefit concert for Cane River Children’s Services. The concert is free and open to the public.