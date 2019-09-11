Part-time Mansura Police Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Avoyelles Parish – Last night, Louisiana State Police arrested a part-time Mansura police officer, who is also a full-time Marksville police officer, for malfeasance in office and misuse of NCIC (National Crime Information Center)/LLETS (Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunication System).

In August 2019, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) Detectives received a complaint that 33-year-old Torrick Lavez Friels unlawfully accessed personal information through LLETS about a subject and released that information to a member of the public. Louisiana law prohibits a law enforcement officer from obtaining information (i.e. social security number, driver’s license number, driver’s license status, address, and criminal history) for personal reasons and disseminating that information for non-law enforcement purposes.

Based on information obtained, LSP Detectives were able to determine that Friels was on-duty with the Mansura Police Department when he obtained the personal information. An arrest warrant for Friels was acquired and he was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center on the above charges.

