Part-time Job Fair to be held Sept. 6 in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Job Location and Development Office will sponsor its annual Part-time Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom. Students should bring a resume and be prepared for a possible interview.

“The Part-time Job Fair is a great way to match employers and prospective employees in one place,” said NSU Job Location and Development Officer Sarah Burkhalter. “Getting a good part-time job is important for many Northwestern students to help with college expenses and to gain experience.”

Participants include the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center, Cane River National Heritage Area, Dairy Queen, Fastenal, Flying Heart Brewing, Fresenius Medical Care, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Melrose Plantation, Natchitoches Army Recruiting, Natchitoches Picnic Company, LLC, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Omicron Technology Solutions, Parkway Cinema 6, Raising Cane’s, Rolling Hills Ministries, Tara Cares and the Randall J. Webb Wellness, Recreation, and Activity Center at NSU.

To register, students should go to https://nsula.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/41803/student_preview?token=KSTbhHZdr0uST5pmjZf8s0Hew5LhJXUCHrXyDUHFLZm4SSlCeTLalQ

Employers can go to

https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/41803/employer_preview?token=KSTbhHZdr0uST5pmjZf8s0Hew5LhJXUCHrXyDUHFLZm4SSlCeTLalQ

