Parents worried after a week full of bomb threats in CENLA schools

RAPIDES PARISH, La – Kira Daigerpont says that she has some concern about the potential safety of her daughter.

“I’m thankful that I have that opportunity because not everybody has that opportunity to homeschool. But that’s what I plan to do.”

Rapides Parish and other surrounding Parishes in Central Louisiana received a bomb threat earlier this week. While some schools called off classes for the day and sent students home, Rapides Parish continued schooling.

In a press release from the Rapides Parish School Board, The School Board notified local law enforcement and administrators.

“School level emergency response teams conducted sweeps of their schools and the threat was not deemed credible.”

The neighboring Parish, Grant Parish, opted to cancel classes for the day and sent students on buses back home as they conducted searches of the schools

“We immediately got on the telephone with the superintendent of schools and her staff, and the decision was made to close all the schools so law enforcement could get in and start the search of the schools to make sure that there wasn’t any devices inside of the schools and if there was a device where it was and then the appropriate bomb specialists come in and help diffuse that.”

Jennifer Sharbono says that she feels for not, only the young students but the teachers in the schools when faced with situations like these.

“I hurt for them because I know that their concern is not primarily for themselves, their concerns, or for the students in the classroom. And if it ever came down to it, the friends that I have who were in the classroom would give their lives for their students.”

Sharbono says that schools could possibly take more precautionary measures, but at the end of the day it all comes down to people’s hearts.

“We can have more police officers. We can have more metal detectors. We can have those things, but it’s really the heart that has to change. And if the heart once intends to do evil, then that’s the thing that the heart will pursue.”

The FBI says in any situation concerning potential threats to gather as much information as possible and contact your local FBI office

“… But it is concerning that if I was ever to need to send her to school, that, you know, things like that are happening.”

