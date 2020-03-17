Paragon Casino temporarily closed, events postponed
Paragon Casino Resort will temporarily cease operations due to concern over the spread of coronavirus in Louisiana.
“We are taking these measures for the good of our guests, our associates, and the communities in which we all live,” said Jody Madigan, General Manager.
The resort will close at 5pm on Tuesday, March 17. The closure will remain in place temporarily while Tribal Leadership and Casino Management continue to assess the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paragon Casino and its surrounding communities have had no confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff or guests but is taking these precautions for the well-being of everyone that comes to Paragon Casino Resort including both members of our teams and our communities.
As always, Paragon Casino Resort thanks you for your continued patronage and is looking forward to reopening as soon as possible.
Due to ongoing public health concerns regarding COVID-19, The Down South Bad Boyz will be
postponing their upcoming show at Paragon Casino Resort in the hope to keep everybody as
safe as possible during this time. We will let you know as soon as we have agreed upon a new
date for this event. Your purchased tickets will be valid for the new show date once that is
scheduled. Refunds are not currently available for purchased tickets.
Due to ongoing public health concerns regarding COVID-19, The Man in Black: A Tribute to
Johnny Cash will be postponing his upcoming show at Paragon Casino Resort in the hope to
keep everybody as safe as possible during this time. We will let you know as soon as we have
agreed upon a new date for this event. Your purchased tickets will be valid for the new show
date once that is scheduled. Refunds are not currently available for purchased tickets.