Paragon Casino temporarily closed, events postponed

Paragon Casino Resort will temporarily cease operations due to concern over the spread of coronavirus in Louisiana.

“We are taking these measures for the good of our guests, our associates, and the communities in which we all live,” said Jody Madigan, General Manager.

The resort will close at 5pm on Tuesday, March 17. The closure will remain in place temporarily while Tribal Leadership and Casino Management continue to assess the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.