Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Latest:
Community News 

Paragon Casino Resort to Host Veterans Day Ceremony in Honor of Those Who Served

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

WHAT:                Paragon Casino Resort is honored to host a Veterans Day Ceremony with American Legion Post 130 Commander Robert Gros serving as Master of Ceremony. Those giving remarks include American Legion                                    Commander Naomi Larmartiniere, Lonnie Bridges of Paragon Casino Resort and guest speaker SGM (Retired), US Army, Dale Lonider. Members of the CenLa Honor Guard, American Legion and Veterans of                                  Foreign Wars will also participate. Deacon Doug Moreau will provide the Invocation and Benediction.

                                The public and media are invited to attend the ceremony. Refreshments will be served after the conclusion. Veterans, active military and first responders are invited to stop by the Players Club to receive a $10                                 dining voucher with a valid ID. Qualified guests who are under the age of 21 may go directly to the dining venue to receive the offer.

WHEN:            Saturday, November 11, 2023

                             10:00 a.m.

 

WHERE:        Paragon Casino Resort – Grand Hall

                              711 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA 71351

You May Also Like

4-H Student Isabelle Dunn Excels in Showing Horses in Livestock Competition

Brandon Brown

Chamber of Commerce Preps for 3rd Annual Bizzy Awards

KLAX TV, ABC 31

LSUA Hosts 300+ Future Educators at 5th Cenla Educators Rising Convention

Jacque Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *