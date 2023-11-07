Paragon Casino Resort to Host Veterans Day Ceremony in Honor of Those Who Served

WHAT: Paragon Casino Resort is honored to host a Veterans Day Ceremony with American Legion Post 130 Commander Robert Gros serving as Master of Ceremony. Those giving remarks include American Legion Commander Naomi Larmartiniere, Lonnie Bridges of Paragon Casino Resort and guest speaker SGM (Retired), US Army, Dale Lonider. Members of the CenLa Honor Guard, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will also participate. Deacon Doug Moreau will provide the Invocation and Benediction.

The public and media are invited to attend the ceremony. Refreshments will be served after the conclusion. Veterans, active military and first responders are invited to stop by the Players Club to receive a $10 dining voucher with a valid ID. Qualified guests who are under the age of 21 may go directly to the dining venue to receive the offer.

WHEN: Saturday, November 11, 2023

10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Paragon Casino Resort – Grand Hall

711 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA 71351