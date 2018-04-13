Business News Community News Top Stories 

Paragon Casino Resort Job Fair April 24th

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Paragon is going to be holding a job fair on April 24th and hiring for the below positions. It will be in the Mari Showroom from 10:00am-2:00pm.

Prepare your resume. Paragon Casino Resort will be hiring on the spot for the following career opportunities:

Hotel Room Attendants
Table Games Dealers
Restaurant Cooks
Food Servers
Valet Attendants
Sr. Audio Visual Technician
Spa La Vie Massage Therapist
Spa La vie Cosmetologist
On-Call Banquet Food Servers
Head Equipment Technician (Golf Course)
Limousine-Shuttle Driver
Maintenance Operator

You May Also Like

Contestants sought for Natchitoches Queens Scholarship Program

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Contestants sought for Natchitoches Queens Scholarship Program

5th Graders Learn Life Skills at Camp Grant Walker

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 5th Graders Learn Life Skills at Camp Grant Walker

State DARE Officers Train in Cenla

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State DARE Officers Train in Cenla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *