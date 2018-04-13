Paragon Casino Resort Job Fair April 24th
Paragon is going to be holding a job fair on April 24th and hiring for the below positions. It will be in the Mari Showroom from 10:00am-2:00pm.
Prepare your resume. Paragon Casino Resort will be hiring on the spot for the following career opportunities:
Hotel Room Attendants
Table Games Dealers
Restaurant Cooks
Food Servers
Valet Attendants
Sr. Audio Visual Technician
Spa La Vie Massage Therapist
Spa La vie Cosmetologist
On-Call Banquet Food Servers
Head Equipment Technician (Golf Course)
Limousine-Shuttle Driver
Maintenance Operator