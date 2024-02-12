Paragon Casino Resort Donates $20,000 to the Marksville Fire Department

Marksville, LA. – (February 9, 2024) – Paragon Casino Resort recently made a $20,000 donation to the Marksville Fire Department in an effort to continue its mission of giving back to the community in which it operates. The donation will be used to complete repairs on the department’s tall ladder truck, which regularly services the Marksville area.

“As the General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort, it’s a privilege and a responsibility to contribute to the welfare and well-being of our community. This donation reflects the importance we place on supporting those who dedicate themselves to our neighbors and the importance of having top-notch equipment to service the needs of our community,” said Paragon Casino Resort General Manager Marshall Ray Sampson. “We’re always proud of the Marksville Fire Department and this contribution is just a small token of our thanks to them for their service.”

This donation is just one of the ways that Paragon Casino Resort has worked to assist the community. The casino resort has a long history of investing in the communities that surround the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation, where Paragon has stood for 30 years.

“We are profoundly grateful for the generous donation from Paragon Casino Resort,” said Marksville Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon. “Their support not only strengthens our firefighting capabilities but also emphasizes the importance of community collaboration in safeguarding lives and property. With their contribution, we can continue our mission to serve and protect, ensuring that our community remains safe and resilient in the face of any challenge.”