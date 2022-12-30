Paragon Casino Resort Adding Topgolf Swing Suite in Draft Room This Spring

Paragon Casino Resort will house the most advanced golf and interactive gaming simulator available to rent for fun, interactive social gatherings or private practice sessions

Marksville, LA – (December 30, 2022)– Paragon Casino Resort today announced it is opening central Louisiana’s first Topgolf Swing Suite in the Draft Room in early 2023. Construction kicks off on Jan. 4 and is expected to be complete by mid-March 2023.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will feature 2 simulator bays and a variety of virtual games – including the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic and more – paired with comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service.

“The Draft Room already offers guests a premium betting, dining and entertainment experience for locals and visitors alike. With the addition of the Topgolf Swing Suites, the Draft Room will enter a brand-new world of interactive activities for Paragon Casino Resort guests,” said Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr., General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort. “Despite setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic and catastrophic weather events, Paragon Casino Resort remains central Louisiana’s premier entertainment destination, and this addition only solidifies that title.”

Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each bay. The space will be available to rent for business and social gatherings, including birthday and bachelorette/bachelor parties, team-building events, corporate meetings and more.

“We are proud to team with Paragon Casino Resort to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in central Louisiana,” said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time.”

The Topgolf Swing Suite will open at Paragon Casino Resort in Spring 2023. For updates, visit paragoncasinoresort.com.