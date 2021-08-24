Pair of Northwestern State coaches promoted

NATCHITOCHES

– The Northwestern State men’s basketball tweaked its coaching staff responsibilities as two current coaches received new titles.

Blake Cochran and Jordan Luna solidified more permanent roles on the staff, announced head coach Mike McConathy on Tuesday.

Cochran assumes an assistant coach role after serving as a volunteer this past season.

“Blake came in with a recruiting base from his time at Southwestern Assemblies of God and at McMurry, having contacts in East Texas,” McConathy said. “We don’t really have many contacts in that area, so it gives us access to an area where we needed to have a better feel.

“With experience recruiting and with on-floor coaching, it’s an easy transition for him.”

Luna acquires director of basketball operations duties after completing his graduate assistantship with his two-year stint on staff.

“As a graduate assistant for two years, including one year as the only GA, Jordan has been around every aspect of the program,” McConathy said. “That’s allowed him to have a better feel of how every part of the program works.

“He’s had some really good interviews, and his wife Jennifer also has an important position in the community as the executive director of the Women’s Resource Center here in Natchitoches.”

The Demons open the season Nov. 9 at Oklahoma with their first home game Nov. 13 against Champion Christian.