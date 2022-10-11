Paige and Piper Give Free Lemonade to Help Breast Cancer Survivors

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women.

1 in 8 women are at risk of developing breast cancer.

Paige and Piper’s love for their grandma inspired them to help other breast cancer survivors.

Paige LaCaze says, “I am very grateful that I can help others that are sick.”

Breast Cancer Survivor Brenda Tracy says she is grateful to Paige and Piper for starting their lemonade stand.

“She (Paige) told me what she wanted to do, and I just cried because not too many of them, that little know about fundraising and all, and then when they did the video, it was really, really heartbreaking but it was beautiful, and it just made me so proud of them.”

Brenda Tracy says her family is what got her through her breast cancer journey.

“My mother-in-law and my ex-mother-in-law, they were always cooking and bringing me meals because I was still working so that was the best thing but if people want to offer help, let them help you because you will need it.”

Giving free lemonade to others is something the whole family gets involved in.

Paige and Piper’s Mom Lacie LaCaze says, “It was, for her, about everybody else so to have that servant heart, I just really wanted to help elevate that as her mother and try to make the best effort I could for this to be a success.”

Paige says she is grateful to help others and piper enjoys supporting her family.

Piper LaCaze says, “I love my grandma and I want to help her.”

Any donations they receive will go to the Cabrini Cancer Foundation.

Their goal is to raise awareness for breast cancer and help others like their grandma.

Paige and Piper’s goal is to raise $5,000 through donations at the Gleaux for the Girls Run this Saturday.