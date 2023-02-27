Paid Internship Opportunity at LSU Ag Center

The family of Charles and Rose Broussard have graciously funded a program in the name of their parents that provides an opportunity for a paid internship at one of three research stations within the LSU AgCenter system.

The internship program is open to both high school and college students and provides an opportunity for the student to gain practical experience with agriculture research being conducted at one of three research stations – the H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station, the Iberia Research Station, or the Dean Lee Research Station.