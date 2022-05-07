Saturday, May 7, 2022
Latest:
Community News 

Paddles Up Central Louisiana, it’s almost time to race

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tta0EWfB0WY

Saturday, May 7th Dragon Boat teams will race for victory on Lake Buhlow.

Spectators are welcome at Lake Buhlow – Free to the public! Bring your own chair!
RACE DAY SCHEDULE (Tentative)
8:30 AM – Opening Ceremonies
8:45 AM – 10:40 AM – Heat 1
10:40 AM – 10:50AM – Pineville Elementary Drum Line Performance
10:50 AM – 12:20 PM – Heat 2
12:20 – 1:20 PM Lunch Break and Parade of Drummers
1:20 PM – 3:00 PM Final Races
3:00 PM Closing Award Ceremony

You May Also Like

Arbor Day Celebration Set For January 18 At Louisiana State Arboretum

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Registration for Summer Semester at CLTCC Going on Now

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Central Louisiana has Highest Colorectal Cancer Death Rates

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *