Paddles Up Central Louisiana, it’s almost time to race

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tta0EWfB0WY

Saturday, May 7th Dragon Boat teams will race for victory on Lake Buhlow.

Spectators are welcome at Lake Buhlow – Free to the public! Bring your own chair!

RACE DAY SCHEDULE (Tentative)

8:30 AM – Opening Ceremonies

8:45 AM – 10:40 AM – Heat 1

10:40 AM – 10:50AM – Pineville Elementary Drum Line Performance

10:50 AM – 12:20 PM – Heat 2

12:20 – 1:20 PM Lunch Break and Parade of Drummers

1:20 PM – 3:00 PM Final Races

3:00 PM Closing Award Ceremony