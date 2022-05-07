Paddles Up Central Louisiana, it’s almost time to race
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tta0EWfB0WY
Saturday, May 7th Dragon Boat teams will race for victory on Lake Buhlow.
Spectators are welcome at Lake Buhlow – Free to the public! Bring your own chair!
RACE DAY SCHEDULE (Tentative)
8:30 AM – Opening Ceremonies
8:45 AM – 10:40 AM – Heat 1
10:40 AM – 10:50AM – Pineville Elementary Drum Line Performance
10:50 AM – 12:20 PM – Heat 2
12:20 – 1:20 PM Lunch Break and Parade of Drummers
1:20 PM – 3:00 PM Final Races
3:00 PM Closing Award Ceremony
