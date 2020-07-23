Packers’, John Leglue, all in for #WeWantToPlay Initiative

Alexandria native and Green Bay Packers’ offensive lineman, John Leglue, is on his way back to Green Bay to hopefully play for a full season.

“I’m super excited to get back to Green Bay. I’ve spoken to a lot of family and friends and they told me how they wouldn’t know what to do without football. So, the opportunity to go back and give a lot of people hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel with the coronavirus going on right now. It’s definitely a great thing.”

The light at the end of the tunnel is what the entire league is hoping for.

Over the weekend, players from all teams took to social media their thoughts on being safe this season using the hashtag, #WeWantToPlay. Along with thoughts and requests from the players association, some of those requests have been met.

“It shows how much power a lot of the players do have. Especially majority of the guys that have a ton of following. Once you get the fan support, behind you as well as like everyone coming to a consensus, it’s vital that we do everything in our power to make sure that we are not at risk and we have an opportunity to stay healthy on and off the field.”

Granted the players association is fighting for a safe playing environment, they also echo each other on wanting to keep their families safe.

“Everybody is really worried about their family. I have some friends that are expecting newborns coming next month or so and they definitely want to be able to see their kids. They also don’t want to put their children or family in any type of risks.”

Looking at how successful the NBA bubble has been as they resume their season, John gives credit to them and says that the NFL could take note.

“I think they said they had over 1,300 tests on all NBA players and it shows that they had 0 positive tests thus far and it just shows that what they’re doing with testing everyone it’s keeping everyone healthy. At the end of the day, it’s all about trying to mitigate and make sure people don’t get sick and going to practices. If we’re able to nip it in the bud as soon as possible, we might as well do whatever we can to keep everybody safe.”