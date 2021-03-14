Packer leads charge in Senior Day shutout victory

ALEXANDRIA—Three players won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0, as the LSUA women’s tennis team emerged victorious 7-0 on Senior Day against LSU-Shreveport on Sunday afternoon at the LSUA Tennis Courts.

Niamh Packer, the lone senior and team captain, had a perfect day. Following being honored prior to the match, she dominated on the court, winning 6-0 in doubles with partner Alicia Romero Gomez and then 6-0, 6-0, at the No. 1 singles position.

“There was a little bit of pressure for me, especially since it was my Senior Day,” Packer said. “I kind of took advantage of the fact that I got to play No. 1 today. I played my game and I played well.”

The Durham, England, native, jumped out to a fast start in singles and coasted to a convincing win against Nathalia Gomez.

“I was a little bit nervous at the beginning since some of the games were closer,” Packer said. “I knew I didn’t want to let her get into the match. I was able to play my game and that is when I flourished.”

LSUA (2-1) has rebounded to win its last two matches against its rivals from two hours north on I-49 after falling to Xavier to begin the regular season.

“LSU-Shreveport has a program that keeps improving and growing stronger every year,” LSUA Tennis Coach Melinda Descant said. “But our girls played well today.”

The two other sweeps in singles were posted by Alicia Romero Gomez and Maria Alvarez at the No. 4 and 5 spots, respectively. The latter blew past her competition of Sabrina Duff in about a half an hour.

Romero Gomez’s win gave LSUA a 2-0 lead after the Generals swept the doubles matches, winning all three of the matches 6-0.

Two more—Candela Bonivardi and Johanna Brauer—only allowed their opponents to win one game against them in their matches.

Bonivardi dominated her first set 6-0 before allowing an early game in the second set. The sophomore from Argentina finished strong, though, and only allowed the one game against Maria Perez at the No. 3 singles spot. Bonivardi’s win increased the advantage to 3-0.

Brauer fell behind 1-0 in the first set at the No. 6 singles position, but rolled from there on. The freshman from Germany responded by winning 12 consecutive games to earn the 6-1, 6-0, triumph against Carlota Alcalde.

Her match was the final one of the day after the No. 5 and 6 singles spots waited until other matches completed before beginning their’s. Brauer’s victory completed the second consecutive sweep against LSUS.

Fittingly, it was the senior who clinched the match. Packer’s victory clinched the win for the Generals with her 6-0 6-0 triumph.

Shortly after Packer’s win, Patricia Martinez Molina finished off her match, 6-2, 6-2, at the No. 2 singles position against Carmen Perez for LSUS. Perez stayed with Martinez Molina early on, but the sophomore from Madrid, Spain, scored the last four to claim the first set 6-2. She emerged with a 6-2 triumph in the second set as well to put LSUA in front 5-0.

LSUA makes a trip to Florida for three matches during the week, beginning with a matchup against No. 25 St. Thomas on Thursday. The Generals also play Bonivardi’s old school, Florida Natiional, as well as Fort Lauderdale.

Doubles

No. 1 —Darija Mladenovic/Maria Alvarez (LSUA) d. Nathalia Gomez/Carmen Perez (LSUS) 6-0.

No. 2 — Alicia Romero Gomez/Niamh Packer (LSUA) d. Ali Andersen/Maria Perez 6-0

No. 3 — Patricia Martinez Molina/Candela Bonivardi (LSUA) d. Sabrina Duff/Carlota Alcalde (XULA) 6-0

Singles

No. 1 —Niamh Packer (LSUA) d. Nathalia Gomez 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) d. Carmen Perez 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 — Candela Bonivardi (LSUA) d. Maria Perez 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 — Alicia Romero Gomez (LSUA) d. Ali Andersen 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 — Maria Alvarez (LSUA) d. Sabrina Duff 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 — Johanna Brauer (LSUA) d. Carlota Alcalde 6-1, 6-0

Order of Finish: Doubles — 2, 1, 3. Singles — 4, 3, 1, 2, 5, 6.

Records: XULA 4-2, LSU-Alexandria 2-1.

