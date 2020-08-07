Oxbow Boat Parade to honor fallen officers and benefit RPSO

The Stand for the Flag, Kneel for God, and Back the Blue Boat Parade will start at 10:00 AM and leave from the Sand bar on the Red River, going up to Alexandria, and then back at the sand bar where they will be taking donations and also have food available for purchase.

All proceeds will be donated to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Kolin Substation.

The parade of boats is a show of support for our country and all of our officers. This is also a tribute to the fallen officers that have been lost.