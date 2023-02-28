Owner of Today’s Dental in Pineville, Becomes First Robot-assisted Dentist in Louisiana

[Pineville, LA, February 28, 2023] Dr. Jonas Gauthier of Today’s Dental in Pineville, Louisiana,

has become the first dentist in the state of Louisiana to offer robot-assisted dental implant

surgery. He joins a select few dentists around the nation who can offer this extraordinary

procedure to their patients.

“It’s all about the quality of care and minimizing recovery,” says Gauthier. “The Yomi robot

allows us to perform minimally invasive implant surgery which means less pain and less

recovery time than traditional surgery. It’s a new level of safety and precision that means happy,

smiling patients sooner. We have to worry about sinuses and nerves when placing implants and

the robot is the GPS that helps me be incredibly precise – a fraction of a millimeter or half a

degree in the implant angle can make a huge difference to the patient.”

The Yomi robot – developed by the Miami, Florida-based healthcare company Neocis – is the

only FDA-cleared robotic device for dental implant surgery in the country. It uses advanced

software to plan dental implant procedures and provides real-time guidance during surgery,

allowing for greater precision and accuracy in implant placement. With this advanced

technology, Dr. Gauthier and his team can offer patients a higher standard of care that is both

efficient and cost-effective.

“We are excited to join with Today’s Dental, as our first robotic dental practice in the state of

Louisiana,” says Neocis Central US – Clinical Business Team Manager Heather Land. “Their

commitment to provide the highest standard of care with the Yomi robot, shows their dedication

to quality patient care. We look forward to a long partnership with Dr. Gauthier and his team.”

Gauthier has already performed the first robot-assisted dental implant surgery in Louisiana at

Today’s Dental. Brooke Carmouche was the first patient in Louisiana to receive a dental implant

with the aid of Yomi robot technology. “The whole process was done in less than 30 minutes,”

says Carmouche. “I had to eat soft foods for a couple of days, but I was back to eating like

normal by the weekend.”

Today’s Dental is known across the central region of the state for offering affordable solutions

for implant-held and traditional dentures as well as implant-supported replacements for

individual missing teeth.

Dr. Gauthier is a graduate of Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe and LSU School of

Dentistry. He has been in private practice, serving the residents of Central Louisiana since

1996. He strives to bring cutting-edge, cost-effective technologies and ideas to his practice.

For more information call Today’s Dental at 318-448-4540 or visit TodaysDentalPineville.com