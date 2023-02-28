Owner of Today’s Dental in Pineville, Becomes First Robot-assisted Dentist in Louisiana
[Pineville, LA, February 28, 2023] Dr. Jonas Gauthier of Today’s Dental in Pineville, Louisiana,
has become the first dentist in the state of Louisiana to offer robot-assisted dental implant
surgery. He joins a select few dentists around the nation who can offer this extraordinary
procedure to their patients.
“It’s all about the quality of care and minimizing recovery,” says Gauthier. “The Yomi robot
allows us to perform minimally invasive implant surgery which means less pain and less
recovery time than traditional surgery. It’s a new level of safety and precision that means happy,
smiling patients sooner. We have to worry about sinuses and nerves when placing implants and
the robot is the GPS that helps me be incredibly precise – a fraction of a millimeter or half a
degree in the implant angle can make a huge difference to the patient.”
The Yomi robot – developed by the Miami, Florida-based healthcare company Neocis – is the
only FDA-cleared robotic device for dental implant surgery in the country. It uses advanced
software to plan dental implant procedures and provides real-time guidance during surgery,
allowing for greater precision and accuracy in implant placement. With this advanced
technology, Dr. Gauthier and his team can offer patients a higher standard of care that is both
efficient and cost-effective.
“We are excited to join with Today’s Dental, as our first robotic dental practice in the state of
Louisiana,” says Neocis Central US – Clinical Business Team Manager Heather Land. “Their
commitment to provide the highest standard of care with the Yomi robot, shows their dedication
to quality patient care. We look forward to a long partnership with Dr. Gauthier and his team.”
Gauthier has already performed the first robot-assisted dental implant surgery in Louisiana at
Today’s Dental. Brooke Carmouche was the first patient in Louisiana to receive a dental implant
with the aid of Yomi robot technology. “The whole process was done in less than 30 minutes,”
says Carmouche. “I had to eat soft foods for a couple of days, but I was back to eating like
normal by the weekend.”
Today’s Dental is known across the central region of the state for offering affordable solutions
for implant-held and traditional dentures as well as implant-supported replacements for
individual missing teeth.
Dr. Gauthier is a graduate of Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe and LSU School of
Dentistry. He has been in private practice, serving the residents of Central Louisiana since
1996. He strives to bring cutting-edge, cost-effective technologies and ideas to his practice.
For more information call Today’s Dental at 318-448-4540 or visit TodaysDentalPineville.com