Monday, October 26, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

“Over My Dead Body”—Cassidy Responds to Biden Plan to Eliminate Louisiana Energy Jobs

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

BATON ROUGE—U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) launched a sharp rebuke of Vice President Joe Biden’s statement that his administration would “transition away from the oil industry” that supports hundreds of thousands of workers and countless local economies in Louisiana.

“Biden and his coastal elite buddies will still get the fuel for their private jets from somewhere, but it will be our folks in Louisiana who will be out of work,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Biden and the Left will strip the jobs away from Louisiana’s energy workers over my dead body.”

Louisiana’s energy industry contributed $73 billion to our state’s GDP and supported 249,800 jobs last year. It also provided 14.6 percent of total state taxes, licenses and fees, as well as $14.5 billion in wages for Louisiana workers.

You May Also Like

Arrest Made in Incident at Brame Middle School

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Single vehicle crash kills woman from Joyce, La

Jojuana Phillips

2020 Cabrini Ball Postponed to August

Meagan Glover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!