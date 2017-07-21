Over 90 Pounds of Marijuana Recovered During A Traffic Stop in ALexandria

Press Release – On July 19, members of the Central Louisiana Safe Streets Task Force (with members of the Alexandria PD and Pineville PD), working with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdiction Drug Task Force and the US Marshal’s Task Force, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle entering Alexandria. The traffic stop ultimately led to a search warrant for the vehicle. Upon execution of the search warrant, the joint investigation revealed over 90 pounds of marijuana, concealed in a hidden area in the vehicle. Agents also found several different types of hydrocodone pills in the vehicle.

The investigation continued, leading to detectives obtaining a search warrant for a residence in the 900 block of Landa Street in Alexandria. Upon search of that residence, approximately two ounces of marijuana were located, along with types of drug paraphernalia.

Two subjects were charged in the initial investigation involving the vehicle. Reginald Smith, 40, of Humble, Texas, was charged with Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with Intent to Distribute 60-2000 lbs, Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute, Improper Lane Use, Illegal Window Tint, and Improper License Plate Lights. Buford Brimzy, 41, of Houston, Texas, was charged with Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with Intent to Distribute 60-2000 lbs, and Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute.

Two more subjects were charged in the investigation involving the Landa Street residence. Kimberly McGinnis, 23, and Mark James, 25, both of Alexandria, were charged with Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, Jr. had this to say,

“The success of this operation is due to the cooperation and performance of multiple area law enforcement agencies including the Alexandria Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, US Marshal’s Service and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force. These agencies spent many hours planning, preparing, and working diligently together for this action, which resulted in removing over 90 lb of illegal narcotics out of our community.”

All subjects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. This incident is unrelated to another July 19th narcotics case on Magnolia Street in Alexandria.