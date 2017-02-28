Over 145 pounds of Marijuana Found in Vernon Parish

VPSO – Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office announces the discovery of 145.2 pounds of illegal narcotics.

Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force were contacted by employees of a commercial business during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 26, 2017.

Agents were advised that a train rail car was being off loaded at the location and some suspicious items were discovered within the rail car.

Agents responded to the location and ultimately discovered 66 bricks of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $ 218,000.00.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.