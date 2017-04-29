Otis Man Arrested for Leaving a Camp Ground without Paying

A man from the Otis Community is arrested for allegedly leaving a camp ground without paying for his camp site.

He’s 33-year-old Harvey Trey Brodnax, III. Rapides deputies say he used a camping area at the Cotile Lake Recreation Area, drove off, and never paid the bill.

He was subsequently arrested by State Police on another belated matter, and now also charged with speeding, driving under suspension, and failure to register as a sex offender.

KLAX ABC31 News