Local Headlines Top Stories 

Otis Man Arrested for Leaving a Camp Ground without Paying

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

A man from the Otis Community is arrested for allegedly leaving a camp ground without paying for his camp site.

He’s 33-year-old Harvey Trey Brodnax, III.  Rapides deputies say he used a camping area at the Cotile Lake Recreation Area, drove off, and never paid the bill.

He was subsequently arrested by State Police on another belated matter, and now also charged with speeding, driving under suspension, and failure to register as a sex offender.

KLAX ABC31 News

You May Also Like

Bluebell Releases First New Flavor of 2015

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Bluebell Releases First New Flavor of 2015

Vitter Holds Town Hall Meetings

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Vitter Holds Town Hall Meetings

3 Arrested in Home Invasion, Armed Robbery Case

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 3 Arrested in Home Invasion, Armed Robbery Case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *