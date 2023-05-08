Optimum Launches 1 Gig Internet Service in Leesville, New Llano, Vernon and Fort Polk, Louisiana

LOUISIANA (MAY 8, 2023) – Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, today announces that the company has completed a significant network upgrade to launch up to 1 Gig internet speeds in Leesville, New Llano, Vernon and Fort Polk, Louisiana. With this launch, Optimum’s 1 Gig Internet service offers the fastest internet speeds available in these communities.

“We are excited to bring ultra-fast speeds, backed by our newly built 1 Gig internet network, to Leesville, New Llano, Vernon and Fort Polk,” said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer, Optimum. “Optimum is committed to being the connectivity provider of choice in every market we serve, and now local residents and businesses can further rely on Optimum to meet all of their connectivity needs with up to 1 Gig internet paired with our mobile, TV and home phone services.”

“I’m thrilled that Optimum is expanding their network services in Louisiana’s 4th district. Faster internet and phone speeds will greatly benefit our community and significantly impact the day-to-day lives of families and business owners,” said Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04). “Expanding rural broadband to communities like ours will increase our nation’s ability to compete and grow our economy.”

Senator Bill Cassidy, MD stated, “Students, families, and businesses need access to high-speed internet. Vernon Parish should have the same advantages as children anywhere,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This announcement is a step towards connecting communities in the parish with the tools they need to achieve success.”

Optimum’s award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company’s Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America’s most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line, with significant monthly savings available for consumers who pair Optimum Internet with Optimum Mobile.

Optimum offers a wide range of internet speeds to meet all needs and budgets and participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service. Optimum is also committed to supporting local organizations in the communities it serves, including a partnership with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce and a recent donation of $6,000 to the Central Louisiana Mobile Food Drive.

Residents can visit the Optimum store in Leesville, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit Optimum.com for information on Optimum products and services.

Store Information

Address: 100 E. Fertitta Blvd., Suite C Leesville, LA 71446

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.