Optimum Launches 1 Gig Internet Service in Kolin

LOUISIANA (AUGUST 24, 2023) – Optimum today announces that due to a significant upgrade to the company’s fiber-rich local network, faster internet speeds of up to 1 Gig are now available in Kolin, Louisiana. In addition, the company has launched home phone service, providing the community with access to Optimum’s full portfolio of products, including internet, mobile, TV, and phone.

With this launch, Optimum now offers speeds that are 50 times faster than the highest speed previously offered by the company in this market.

“We are excited to bring our faster internet and home phone service backed by our newly built 1 Gig fiber-rich network to the Kolin community,” said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer, Optimum. “Optimum is committed to being the connectivity provider of choice in every market we serve, and with this upgrade we are providing a better quality and more reliable service than ever before to meet our customers’ growing data needs.”

Optimum’s award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company’s Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America’s most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant monthly savings are available for consumers who choose Optimum Complete, a new line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line. The company also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

Optimum is committed to investing in and supporting the communities it serves and recently opened a new state-of-the-art retail store in nearby Alexandria, offering a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum’s connectivity offerings.

For more information on Optimum’s product offerings and services, residents can visit the new Optimum store in nearby Alexandria, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.