Optimum Expands its Retail Presence in Louisiana with New Stores in Lake Charles and Alexandria

Louisiana (March 7, 2023) – Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and

phone services, today announces the opening of two new retail stores in Louisiana, with

new locations in Lake Charles and Alexandria. The Lake Charles store will be the city’s

second Optimum retail location, joining its sister store located at 1538 E Prien Lake Road.

The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience

where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings,

including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services. Customers who

visit the stores can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and

accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.

“We are thrilled to welcome existing and new Optimum customers to our new locations in

Lake Charles and Alexandria,” said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at

Optimum. “Optimum is committed to providing a high-quality, seamless shopping

experience for residents in Louisiana and we look forward to delivering superior support

and service to this community from our new retail stores.”

Commitment to our Louisiana Communities

The opening of these new retail locations is a concrete example of Optimum’s investment

in Louisiana and commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve.

Additionally, the company recently donated through its partnership with education

nonprofit DonorsChoose $10,000 at Acadian Elementary School in Alexandria and nearly

$9,000 to fund 33 classroom projects across Lake Charles. Projects in Lake Charles were

funded at College Oaks Elementary School, F.K. White Middle School, and Pearl Watson

Elementary School.

Store Information

Lake Charles

Address: 3723 Nelson Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605

Phone Number: 866-950-3278

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Alexandria

Address: 1418 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Phone Number: 866-950-3278

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.