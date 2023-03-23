Thursday, March 23, 2023
Alexandria’s Chamber of Commerce with Optimum employees and the CBBB Grant Recipients
Optimum Expands its Retail Presence in Louisiana with a New Store in Alexandria

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Attending yesterday’s Optimum retail store celebration where owners of two local Alexandria businesses – De’Laune De’Lors Jewelz & Boutique and Johnson & Johnson Realty of Cenla, LLC – They were recognized for receiving a $5,000 grant through Optimum and the Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB). Alexandria’s Chamber of Commerce was in attendance to welcome the new Optimum store in Alexandria with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new location is Next to CiCi’s Pizza in Alexandria and is open from 9am – 6pm.

Store Services

  • Pay Bill
  • Optimum Mobile, Video, Internet and Phone
  • Product Showcase
  • Device Activation
  • Equipment Exchange and Returns
  • Cell Phone Recycling

