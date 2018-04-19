Operation D-57 Yields 180 Arrests in Louisiana

Alexandria/Shreveport – Louisiana State Police is proud to announce the culmination of “Operation D-57,” named in honor of our fallen brother Senior Trooper Steven Vincent. Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (AFO) and Shreveport Field Office (SFO) began the criminal apprehension and criminal suppression detail on April 2, 2018, and ran it through April 13, 2018. The objective of “Operation D-57,” held in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, was to detect and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity and to serve fugitive warrants. Trooper Vincent’s son requested we “find a lot of drugs” if we used his father’s LSP unit number as the operation title, and that’s exactly what resulted.

During the course of “Operation D-57,” a combined total of 180 subjects were arrested on drug, fugitive, and weapons charges along with numerous other offenses. The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. The operation also resulted in nearly 60 weapons seized/recovered. Methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana are a few types of the drugs seized.

“State Police is fully engaged in and committed to eradicating the illegal use and sale of narcotics in our communities,” said Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. “This is a great example of what happens when law enforcement agencies work together. The community should be proud of the outstanding job performed by these men and women from every agency involved in Operation D-57.”

Agencies involved in and responsible for this operation/investigation are Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Probation and Parole, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force, United States Marshal’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana National Guard Counter-Drug Program, Alexandria Police Department, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Marksville Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force.

For more information on the August 23, 2015 shooting death of Senior Trooper Steven Vincent, please refer tohttp://lsp.org/news.html under Statewide News Releases.

