Operation Christmas Child Sends Boxes of Gifts to Children Around the World

Operation Christmas Child is a ministry where people can drop off shoeboxes filled with Christmas gifts for needy children all over the world. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the program here locally.

“Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritans Purse. We collect and deliver simple shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to send to children around the world as a tangible expression of God’s love.”

Mary Deen is the local Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child in central Louisiana. She says the boxes are in good hands after they are dropped off.

“We do that by putting the boxes in the hands of trained local partners to deliver the good news of Jesus Christ, God’s greatest gift.”

Deen tells me about a special volunteer who has pledged to fill a great number of boxes.

“Ms. Flora Campbell, she is a local Cenla resident. She’s one hundred years old this year and her goal is to pack 200 boxes. She has almost reached her goal, and she is such an inspiration to so many of us. If she can pack 200 boxes at a hundred years old, we could surely pack one box or order one online.

Mary says if you don’t want to build your own box you can pack one virtually through the website.

“If you can’t build a box yourself, an elderly person who doesn’t want to get out, been sick or you’re too busy you can go to SamaritansPurse.org/BuildOnline and you can build a box online or just tell them build it for me for $25 and send a tangible expression of God’s love to a child somewhere in this world.”

There are 8 different drop-off locations throughout Central Louisiana. For a list visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/