“Operation Christmas Child” Provides Gifts to Children Worldwide, More than 17,000 Boxes Expected to be Sent from Cenla

Worldwide, the United Nations estimates that more than 670 million people live in poverty and struggle to provide Christmas gifts for children in their families. A group that provides gifts to kids all over the world is ramping up for their annual push to pack shoeboxes for children in poverty. ABC News Reporter Joel Massey introduces us to two local folks who are doing their part for Operation Christmas Child.

Sixteen-year-old Isabella Huffman is an active Key Club member at Pineville High School and enjoys volunteering and helping her community in many ways.

“It makes me feel really good. I love to be connected and I would like to be more connected if I can.”

For the past few years, she has been providing Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes to Pineville High students to fill for needy Children around the world.

“A lot of the times this means a lot for the students because we enjoy packing for other kids and we know that kids are unfortunate sometimes and we love to help them out.”

Isabella’s grandmother Rita Huffman is the area coordinator for the ministry

“It’s inspiring and I hope to live up, to be like her one day.”

Rita has been volunteering with the nonprofit since 1998 when Franklin Graham held a crusade at the Rapides Parish Coliseum and when she saw the Christmas Child brochure on her seat in the choir she felt called. She had always wanted to be a foreign missionary but says God had other plans for her.

“So now this is a way that I can impact more children than I ever could being in one country. I took the brochure brought it to my few ladies in my ladies group and we all worked together and started packing boxes.”

The ministry has grown in leaps and bounds since that first year her church Kingsville Baptist packed 378 boxes. Last year our area sent out more than 17,000 boxes, three semi truckloads, to be processed and sent overseas. Nationwide Samaritan’s Purse sent $5 million.

“It’s humbling that He would use us. In this great ministry that He has laid His hand on and that He is using this ministry to reach the children of the world.”

Rita says that the packing steps are quick and easy.

First you choose whether you want to give the items to a boy or a girl and choose the age group. A wow item is good like a doll or a stuffed animal. Things like school supplies, hygiene items or even a knitted homemade items. For complete instructions see the link at the bottom.

The National Collection Week for getting shoeboxes in is November 13th through the 20th. There are seven drop off locations in the nine parish Cenla region.

For details on drop-off locations, volunteering, packing boxes and other information visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/