Open Casting Call Announced for Treat Yourself Cenla Campaign

The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for speaking and non-speaking roles in its Treat Yourself Cenla campaign. The campaign is looking for talent throughout the Central Louisiana parishes of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon and Winn. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.

The #TreatYourselfCenla submission process will close January 23. Applications for talent to appear in still photography, voice-over and video are being reviewed for people of all ages, body types, ethnicities, and genders. We encourage people living throughout Central Louisiana to join the casting call by visiting our landing page and submitting photos and videos showcasing their personality and why they would be a good fit for this campaign. When the casting call closes, all applicants will be notified. The finalists will be selected by February 5. Photo shoots will begin on February 17.

To find out more about the #TreatYourselfCenla casting call, please visit www.treatyourselfcenla.org.

Apply here: https://bit.ly/3HnYpiM

The Rapides Foundation is a philanthropic organization that develops initiatives and provides grants to organizations that share the Foundation’s mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana.

Throughout the campaign, The Rapides Foundation hopes to inspire residents of Central Louisiana to eat better, move more and breathe freely.