Open burning household waste and chemicals is illegal in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality reminds citizens that any open burning of

household waste, solid waste and chemicals is illegal in the state of Louisiana – whether conducted on private property or

not. Open burning is harmful to those conducting the open burn as well as their families, neighbors, pets and livestock.

The ash generated from an open burn contains toxic materials that contaminate our air, soil and ground water.

When burned, household trash can release toxic pollutants into the air such as sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen

chloride, hydrogen cyanide, phosgene, dioxin and heavy metals. These pollutants can cause health problems for those

conducting the open burn as well as anyone nearby. Health impacts include damage to the lungs, kidneys, liver and nervous

system. Other health issues that potentially can be aggravated by open burning include asthma, emphysema, chronic

bronchitis and cancer.

While a great deal of open burn activity is a common practice or habit, it is imperative that Louisianans work to change that

mindset. Talk to your neighbors! Inform them about the alternatives to open burning, and make the protection of your health

and environment a priority. Together, we can all do our part to preserve our Sportsman’s Paradise.

Consider the following alternatives to open burning:

 Reduce, Recycle and Reuse as much as possible.

 Compost vegetative matter such as eggshells, coffee grounds and fruit/vegetable peelings for your garden.

 Household paint, chemicals and waste tires can be brought to a Household Hazardous Materials Day event, for

disposal – free of charge. Check your city or parish for locations.

 Used fluorescent light bulbs, batteries and plastic grocery bags are accepted for recycling at many big box stores.

 Electronics (laptops, cell phones, etc.) you no longer need are accepted by the CACRC at www.cacrc.com.

 Those without trash pickup service should deliver their household waste to a landfill or trash disposal location

within your city or parish.

 Construction and demolition waste should be disposed of at permitted landfills, municipal incinerators or other

state-approved facilities.

 Consider selling any used items such as furniture, electronics, tools, household items, etc.

LDEQ encourages citizens to watch for open burning activity and protect yourself, your family, your neighbors and your

environment. Report any open burn of waste tires, household debris, oil or chemical waste to your local law enforcement

authorities as well as LDEQ at: 1-888-763-5424.

Citizens should also submit an incident report online at: https://www.deq.louisiana.gov/page/file-a-complaint-report-anincident. Reports made online can be anonymous, but a phone number is required for a call back in case additional details

are needed. Be sure to document the exact location (including the parish), time/date, materials being burned, parties involved

and as much detail as possible in order to better assist the investigating authorities.

If anyone is found to be conducting an illegal open burn, LDEQ’s Criminal Investigations Section will investigate and work

with the local district attorney and law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute anyone found to be in violation of

the law. If charged with illegally open burning household debris, violators may face a fine of up to $100,000, ten years’

imprisonment at hard labor, or both.

Please view LDEQ’s video on Open Burning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yunEs3aYGY